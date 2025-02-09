Deadly Convoy Ambush: Malian Civilians Caught in Conflict

In a tragic incident emphasizing Mali's ongoing instability, gunmen ambushed a convoy protected by the nation's army, resulting in the deaths of 25 civilians, largely gold miners, according to military spokesperson Col Maj Souleymane Dembélé. The attack unfolded on Friday, approximately 30 km from Gao in the turbulent northeast.

This strike marks the deadliest assault on civilians in Mali this year, underscoring the severe threat posed by various armed groups in the region, including the Islamic State and the al-Qaeda-aligned JNIM. Authorities have yet to identify the perpetrators, who left 13 wounded, now being treated at Gao hospital.

Mali has been grappling with internal strife for over a decade. Following a military takeover in 2020, the regime confronts persistent militant violence, with this latest attack highlighting ongoing security challenges.

