Left Menu

Deadly Convoy Ambush: Malian Civilians Caught in Conflict

Gunmen attacked a convoy escorted by Mali's army, resulting in the death of 25 civilians, including gold miners. The assault occurred near Gao, northeastern Mali, where hostile armed groups are active. No group claimed the attack, but militants like ISIS and al-Qaeda affiliates operate there.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bamako | Updated: 09-02-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 18:25 IST
Deadly Convoy Ambush: Malian Civilians Caught in Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Mali

In a tragic incident emphasizing Mali's ongoing instability, gunmen ambushed a convoy protected by the nation's army, resulting in the deaths of 25 civilians, largely gold miners, according to military spokesperson Col Maj Souleymane Dembélé. The attack unfolded on Friday, approximately 30 km from Gao in the turbulent northeast.

This strike marks the deadliest assault on civilians in Mali this year, underscoring the severe threat posed by various armed groups in the region, including the Islamic State and the al-Qaeda-aligned JNIM. Authorities have yet to identify the perpetrators, who left 13 wounded, now being treated at Gao hospital.

Mali has been grappling with internal strife for over a decade. Following a military takeover in 2020, the regime confronts persistent militant violence, with this latest attack highlighting ongoing security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025