Kerala's CSR Scam: High-Profile Accusations and Investigations

A retired Kerala High Court judge, Justice Ramachandran Nair, is implicated in a fraud case involving promises of discounted scooters and laptops using CSR funds. Alongside two co-accused, they allegedly defrauded individuals through a scheme under the NGO Confederation. The inquiry continues amid proclaimed innocence and complex allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 09-02-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 18:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Kerala police have registered a case against a retired High Court judge, Justice Ramachandran Nair, in connection with an alleged fraud scheme promising scooters and laptops at discounted prices using Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.

Accusations are laid out in the FIR, naming Nair as the third accused along with Anandu Krishnan and K N Ananthakumar. According to the police, the NGO Confederation, where Nair reportedly held a patron role, was involved in diverting funds under false pretenses.

Nair denies the charges, asserting his resignation from the NGO last year and suggesting ulterior motives behind the allegations. The investigation is active as police examine various locations associated with co-accused Krishnan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

