Doctor Arrested for Allegedly Harassing Minor Girl

A doctor has been arrested for allegedly harassing a minor girl, according to local police authorities.

The incident involves Dr. Balvinder, also known as Monty, a Community Health Officer, who allegedly misbehaved with the schoolgirl and threatened her in the vicinity of Indira Chowk.

Authorities, including the Medical Superintendent of Gajraula Government Hospital, have initiated a departmental inquiry, and the accused is set to face legal proceedings as investigations continue.

