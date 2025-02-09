Left Menu

Doctor Arrested for Allegedly Harassing Minor Girl

A doctor identified as Dr. Balvinder alias Monty has been arrested for allegedly harassing a minor girl in a village. The accused was reportedly misbehaving and threatening the girl and her father. A report has been sent to the CMO for further departmental action.

A doctor has been arrested for allegedly harassing a minor girl, according to local police authorities.

The incident involves Dr. Balvinder, also known as Monty, a Community Health Officer, who allegedly misbehaved with the schoolgirl and threatened her in the vicinity of Indira Chowk.

Authorities, including the Medical Superintendent of Gajraula Government Hospital, have initiated a departmental inquiry, and the accused is set to face legal proceedings as investigations continue.

