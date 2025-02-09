Doctor Arrested for Allegedly Harassing Minor Girl
A doctor identified as Dr. Balvinder alias Monty has been arrested for allegedly harassing a minor girl in a village. The accused was reportedly misbehaving and threatening the girl and her father. A report has been sent to the CMO for further departmental action.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amroha | Updated: 09-02-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 19:05 IST
- Country:
- India
A doctor has been arrested for allegedly harassing a minor girl, according to local police authorities.
The incident involves Dr. Balvinder, also known as Monty, a Community Health Officer, who allegedly misbehaved with the schoolgirl and threatened her in the vicinity of Indira Chowk.
Authorities, including the Medical Superintendent of Gajraula Government Hospital, have initiated a departmental inquiry, and the accused is set to face legal proceedings as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Prime Suspect in Family Murders Killed in Police Encounter
Nagaland Police Destroy Narcotics Worth Rs 35 Crore
Gujarat Police Gears Up for Coldplay's Mega Concert
Mumbai Police Advances Investigation in Saif Ali Khan Attack Case
Sindh Minister Addresses Allegations of Police Harassment of Chinese Investors