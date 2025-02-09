Hope Amidst Ruins: Ceasefire Brings Vital Aid to Gaza

The threat of famine in Gaza has significantly diminished as various aid organizations capitalize on a ceasefire to deliver crucial supplies. The United Nations' humanitarian chief, Tom Fletcher, announced the breakthrough while cautioning that the risk could quickly return if stability isn't maintained.

During his visit to the region, Fletcher highlighted the increased entry of humanitarian aid, with over 12,600 trucks bringing food and medical supplies into Gaza since January 19. The first phase of the ceasefire has facilitated the movement, allowing hundreds of thousands of displaced individuals to return to northern Gaza.

Nonetheless, challenges remain as the need for tents and shelters grows urgent with the ongoing winter. The situation remains precarious, with international bodies urging for compliance and cautioning against a breakdown in the ceasefire agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)