Hope Amidst Ruins: Ceasefire Brings Vital Aid to Gaza

Famine in Gaza has been mostly averted due to a surge of aid during a fragile ceasefire, but the threat could resurface if the truce collapses. Aid totaling over 12,600 trucks has entered Gaza since the ceasefire. Despite the relief, there is an ongoing need for food, medical supplies, and shelters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 09-02-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 20:00 IST
  • Egypt

The threat of famine in Gaza has significantly diminished as various aid organizations capitalize on a ceasefire to deliver crucial supplies. The United Nations' humanitarian chief, Tom Fletcher, announced the breakthrough while cautioning that the risk could quickly return if stability isn't maintained.

During his visit to the region, Fletcher highlighted the increased entry of humanitarian aid, with over 12,600 trucks bringing food and medical supplies into Gaza since January 19. The first phase of the ceasefire has facilitated the movement, allowing hundreds of thousands of displaced individuals to return to northern Gaza.

Nonetheless, challenges remain as the need for tents and shelters grows urgent with the ongoing winter. The situation remains precarious, with international bodies urging for compliance and cautioning against a breakdown in the ceasefire agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

