Former SDO Arrested in Wife’s Death Case
Former SDO of Hazaribag Sadar, Ashok Kumar, was arrested in Ranchi for alleged involvement in his wife's death. His wife, Anita Devi, reportedly set herself on fire in December last year. An FIR was filed by her brother, Rajkumar Gupta. Kumar's anticipatory bail application was rejected on January 31.
In Jharkhand, the former Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of Hazaribag Sadar, Ashok Kumar, has been arrested for his alleged role in the tragic death of his wife, Anita Devi. Devi reportedly set herself ablaze in December 2022.
The arrest took place in Ranchi, where Kumar had been absconding. According to Sub-Divisional Police Officer Amit Kumar Anand, Kumar is en route to Hazaribag to face the Chief Judicial Magistrate.
The case gained momentum after an FIR was filed by Devi's brother, Rajkumar Gupta, leading to Kumar's removal from his post. His plea for anticipatory bail was denied by the local court on January 31.
(With inputs from agencies.)
