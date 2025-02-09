Former SDO Arrested in Wife’s Death Case

In Jharkhand, the former Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of Hazaribag Sadar, Ashok Kumar, has been arrested for his alleged role in the tragic death of his wife, Anita Devi. Devi reportedly set herself ablaze in December 2022.

The arrest took place in Ranchi, where Kumar had been absconding. According to Sub-Divisional Police Officer Amit Kumar Anand, Kumar is en route to Hazaribag to face the Chief Judicial Magistrate.

The case gained momentum after an FIR was filed by Devi's brother, Rajkumar Gupta, leading to Kumar's removal from his post. His plea for anticipatory bail was denied by the local court on January 31.

