Left Menu

Former SDO Arrested in Wife’s Death Case

Former SDO of Hazaribag Sadar, Ashok Kumar, was arrested in Ranchi for alleged involvement in his wife's death. His wife, Anita Devi, reportedly set herself on fire in December last year. An FIR was filed by her brother, Rajkumar Gupta. Kumar's anticipatory bail application was rejected on January 31.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hazaribag | Updated: 09-02-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 22:52 IST
Former SDO Arrested in Wife’s Death Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Jharkhand, the former Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of Hazaribag Sadar, Ashok Kumar, has been arrested for his alleged role in the tragic death of his wife, Anita Devi. Devi reportedly set herself ablaze in December 2022.

The arrest took place in Ranchi, where Kumar had been absconding. According to Sub-Divisional Police Officer Amit Kumar Anand, Kumar is en route to Hazaribag to face the Chief Judicial Magistrate.

The case gained momentum after an FIR was filed by Devi's brother, Rajkumar Gupta, leading to Kumar's removal from his post. His plea for anticipatory bail was denied by the local court on January 31.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025