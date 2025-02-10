Federal Court Halts Guantanamo Transfers Amid Immigration Crackdown
A federal court has blocked the Trump administration's attempt to transfer three Venezuelan immigrants from New Mexico to Guantanamo Bay. These actions are part of a broader immigration crackdown prioritizing the detention of individuals with alleged gang connections. Legal groups are pushing for immigrant rights and access to legal counsel.
A federal court has issued a temporary restraining order halting the transfer of three Venezuelan immigrants to Guantanamo Bay, as sought by the Trump administration amidst an ongoing immigration crackdown.
Lawyers representing the detainees claim these individuals were unjustly associated with gang activity and are demanding due legal process. The Center for Constitutional Rights, ACLU of New Mexico, and Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy Center filed the lawsuit on their behalf.
Concerns have been raised over an increase in detainee flights to Guantanamo, highlighting criticisms that the naval base is being used as a 'legal black hole' for immigrants. The administration has ramped up deportations, intensifying scrutiny and debate.
