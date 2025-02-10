Tragic Stabbing of Teen in Seelampur Raises Alarm

A tragic incident unfolded in Seelampur, where a teenage boy was fatally stabbed on a street. The police reported the event on Monday, noting that they are working to identify the victim.

The teenager, thought to be around 17-18 years old, was discovered on Sunday night lying in a pool of blood. Despite being rushed to GTB Hospital, he was declared dead by doctors. The police have taken the body for an autopsy to understand more about the boy's identity and the details surrounding his death.

As part of their investigation, law enforcement is meticulously scanning CCTV footage from the vicinity to uncover crucial information that might lead to solving the case and bringing justice to the victim.

(With inputs from agencies.)