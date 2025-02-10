Left Menu

Xi Jinping to Join Russia's Commemoration of WWII Victory

Chinese President Xi Jinping has accepted an invitation to attend Russia's commemorations for the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany during World War Two. The event, scheduled for May 9 in Moscow, marks the 80th anniversary of Victory Day. Xi also invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to China for its own World War Two commemoration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 11:03 IST
Chinese leader Xi Jinping opened the ruling Communist Party's twice-a-decade National Congress. Image Credit: ANI

Chinese President Xi Jinping has officially accepted Russia's invitation to participate in the 80th anniversary commemorations of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany, as reported by TASS state news agency. The events will take place on May 9 in Moscow.

The invitation was extended to Xi through Russian ambassador to China, Igor Morgulov, who spoke on Russian state television. The commemorations mark the anniversary of Victory Day in the Great Patriotic War, a pivotal event in Russian history.

In a reciprocal gesture, Xi has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to China for the country’s own World War Two commemorations in September, highlighting the ongoing diplomatic relations between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

