Punjab Police Foils Terror Plot with Arrest of Trio

Punjab Police has dismantled a terror module with the arrest of three individuals linked to an 'explosion' near a police post in Amritsar. They recovered weapons and neutralized an escape bid during the arrest. Connections to a Dubai-based financier and terrorist mastermind Happy Passia were uncovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 10-02-2025 11:18 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 11:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police have apprehended three suspects alleged to be part of a terror module responsible for an 'explosion' near a closed police post in Amritsar. The arrests led to the confiscation of one AK-47 rifle, two pistols, and several cartridges.

The operation turned tense as the suspects attempted to escape, with one seizing a pistol from a police officer and firing. In a swift response, police retaliated, resulting in injuries to two of the accused, who are currently hospitalized.

Authorities identified the suspects as Lovepreet Singh, Buta Singh, and Karandeep Singh, all linked to Amritsar Rural, with connections to a Dubai-based financier. Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar stated the group was under the influence of terrorist Happy Passia, based abroad. The suspects are believed to have orchestrated the February 3 explosion near the Fatehgarh Churian by-pass road.

(With inputs from agencies.)

