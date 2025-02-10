Punjab Police Foils Terror Plot with Arrest of Trio

In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police have apprehended three suspects alleged to be part of a terror module responsible for an 'explosion' near a closed police post in Amritsar. The arrests led to the confiscation of one AK-47 rifle, two pistols, and several cartridges.

The operation turned tense as the suspects attempted to escape, with one seizing a pistol from a police officer and firing. In a swift response, police retaliated, resulting in injuries to two of the accused, who are currently hospitalized.

Authorities identified the suspects as Lovepreet Singh, Buta Singh, and Karandeep Singh, all linked to Amritsar Rural, with connections to a Dubai-based financier. Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar stated the group was under the influence of terrorist Happy Passia, based abroad. The suspects are believed to have orchestrated the February 3 explosion near the Fatehgarh Churian by-pass road.

(With inputs from agencies.)