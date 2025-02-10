Social Media Feud Ends in Tragedy: Teen Killed in Maharashtra

Tragedy struck in Wardha district, Maharashtra, where a young life was cut short due to an online dispute. Police report that a 17-year-old boy was allegedly murdered by a 21-year-old man following a quarrel over an Instagram post.

The incident occurred in Pimpalgaon village when the two youths, Himanshu Chimney and Manav Jumnake, had an altercation over a month-long online voting contest on the social media platform. The victim, Chimney, had received more votes than Jumnake, leading to a fatal confrontation.

During a meeting intended to resolve their differences, a heated argument broke out. This escalated to violence, resulting in the older teen attacking the victim with a knife, ultimately leading to his death. The police have arrested the accused as they continue their investigation into this shocking incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)