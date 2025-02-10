Left Menu

Social Media Feud Ends in Tragedy: Teen Killed in Maharashtra

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly killed by a 21-year-old man in Maharashtra's Wardha district over a feud related to an Instagram post. The conflict arose after a social media voting contest, leading to a fatal knife attack. The accused has been arrested and investigations are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wardha | Updated: 10-02-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 11:53 IST
Social Media Feud Ends in Tragedy: Teen Killed in Maharashtra
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck in Wardha district, Maharashtra, where a young life was cut short due to an online dispute. Police report that a 17-year-old boy was allegedly murdered by a 21-year-old man following a quarrel over an Instagram post.

The incident occurred in Pimpalgaon village when the two youths, Himanshu Chimney and Manav Jumnake, had an altercation over a month-long online voting contest on the social media platform. The victim, Chimney, had received more votes than Jumnake, leading to a fatal confrontation.

During a meeting intended to resolve their differences, a heated argument broke out. This escalated to violence, resulting in the older teen attacking the victim with a knife, ultimately leading to his death. The police have arrested the accused as they continue their investigation into this shocking incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

Trump Questions Future of USAID, State Department to Oversee Funding

 United States
2
Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

Robotic Dogs Take Center Stage at Aero India 2025

 India
3
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025