Social Media Feud Ends in Tragedy: Teen Killed in Maharashtra
A 17-year-old boy was allegedly killed by a 21-year-old man in Maharashtra's Wardha district over a feud related to an Instagram post. The conflict arose after a social media voting contest, leading to a fatal knife attack. The accused has been arrested and investigations are underway.
Tragedy struck in Wardha district, Maharashtra, where a young life was cut short due to an online dispute. Police report that a 17-year-old boy was allegedly murdered by a 21-year-old man following a quarrel over an Instagram post.
The incident occurred in Pimpalgaon village when the two youths, Himanshu Chimney and Manav Jumnake, had an altercation over a month-long online voting contest on the social media platform. The victim, Chimney, had received more votes than Jumnake, leading to a fatal confrontation.
During a meeting intended to resolve their differences, a heated argument broke out. This escalated to violence, resulting in the older teen attacking the victim with a knife, ultimately leading to his death. The police have arrested the accused as they continue their investigation into this shocking incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
