India's Defense Industry: A New Era of Strength and Innovation

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh asserted that lasting peace is unattainable without robust security measures. Speaking at Aero India's 15th edition, Singh noted India's historical advocacy for peace and called for stronger private sector involvement in defense.

He reiterated that India's peaceful stance is rooted in its core principles, emphasizing the necessity of working collectively to address global uncertainties. Highlighting the theme, 'The Runway To A Billion Opportunities', Singh recognized the role of Aero India in showcasing India's industrial and technological prowess.

Underlining India's transition from a developing to a developed nation, Singh praised advancements in defense innovation. Stressing the economic significance of the defense sector, he noted increased budget allocations and record achievements in defense exports and manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)