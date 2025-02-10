India's Defense Industry: A New Era of Strength and Innovation
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasizes the importance of a strong defense for global peace. At Aero India, he highlights India's commitment to peace and security, advocating for the private sector's role in defense. Singh reflects on India's non-aggressive history and transformative growth in various sectors.
- Country:
- India
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh asserted that lasting peace is unattainable without robust security measures. Speaking at Aero India's 15th edition, Singh noted India's historical advocacy for peace and called for stronger private sector involvement in defense.
He reiterated that India's peaceful stance is rooted in its core principles, emphasizing the necessity of working collectively to address global uncertainties. Highlighting the theme, 'The Runway To A Billion Opportunities', Singh recognized the role of Aero India in showcasing India's industrial and technological prowess.
Underlining India's transition from a developing to a developed nation, Singh praised advancements in defense innovation. Stressing the economic significance of the defense sector, he noted increased budget allocations and record achievements in defense exports and manufacturing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fortress Capital: Delhi's Republic Day Security Setup Unveiled
India's 76th Republic Day: A Showcase of Heritage and Innovation
Trump's Diplomatic Ambitions: A Quest for Peace in Ukraine
Security Shuffle: Gujarat Forces in Delhi Poll Fray
Senate Confirms Hegseth and Noem for Key Defense and Security Roles Amidst Bipartisan Dynamics