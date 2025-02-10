Tragic Abductions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: A Grim Tale of Enmity

In a disturbing incident in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, unknown gunmen abducted and shot dead two people, including a police constable, as confirmed by a police official on Monday.

District Police Officer Ziauddin reported that the abductions and subsequent killings occurred on Sunday in the Gurbaz Baka Khel area of Bannu district. The victims were taken from the Baka Khel Mandi area.

The officer suggested that personal enmity was the motive behind the brutal slayings. The perpetrators recorded the gruesome act and uploaded it online. Police have launched an investigation, examining several angles to solve the crime.

