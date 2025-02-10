Gauteng Legislature Targets Crime and Corruption at Two Police Stations

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety has flagged Roodepoort and Kempton Park police stations among the worst-performing in the province, citing serious challenges such as corruption and lack of community cooperation.

During oversight visits to these stations—which rank among the top 40 underperforming in Gauteng—the committee aimed to assess and address key issues undermining crime prevention and law enforcement.

Community Resistance and Safety Concerns

One of the committee’s most alarming findings was the resistance from certain local community members. Instances were reported where residents actively obstructed law enforcement by stoning and burning police vehicles during crime responses. This hostile environment has severely hampered policing efforts, with the committee stressing the critical need for stronger community collaboration to combat crime.

Corruption Allegations at Kempton Park

At Kempton Park police station, the committee uncovered troubling allegations of corruption. Reports suggest some officers are colluding with criminals involved in illegal activities, including drug trafficking. The situation is further complicated by the increasing presence of undocumented foreigners, which strains the already overburdened police force.

Additionally, the committee noted a lack of effective coordination between the police, local councillors, and the Community Policing Forum (CPF). This disconnection undermines comprehensive crime-fighting strategies and weakens the overall law enforcement framework in the area.

Urgent Call for Coordinated Action

In response to these challenges, the committee emphasized the urgent need for collaboration between law enforcement agencies, community leaders, and residents to tackle crime effectively.

“The Portfolio Committee has committed to raising these critical issues in its regular standing meetings with the Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni,” the statement read. Discussions will focus on resource allocation and strategic interventions aimed at bolstering policing capabilities at Roodepoort and Kempton Park stations.

Hope Through Proven Interventions

The committee remains optimistic that, with the right resources and coordinated efforts, crime rates in these areas can be significantly reduced. Drawing from previous successes—such as at the Rietgat Police Station, servicing the Jukulyn area—the committee believes that targeted interventions can yield similar positive results in Roodepoort and Kempton Park.

“We have seen measurable decreases in crime following our strategic interventions in other areas, and we are confident that applying similar strategies here will make a tangible difference,” the committee stated.

The committee’s visit marks a decisive step towards addressing the deep-rooted issues plaguing these stations and highlights the necessity of community and institutional cooperation in the fight against crime.