Minister Hlabisa Urges Action to End Initiation Deaths in Eastern Cape

In a decisive move to curb the tragic fatalities associated with initiation practices, Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Velenkosini Hlabisa, convened an urgent meeting with senior traditional leaders from the Eastern Cape. Held in Mthatha, the meeting addressed the alarming statistics of 371 initiate deaths and 110 amputations reported over the past nine years.

“These are not just numbers but the lives of children who represent the future leadership of our country,” said Hlabisa. “Many of these children were the only offspring of their families.” The meeting was a precursor to a broader conference scheduled for later this month, aiming to develop concrete solutions to prevent further loss of life.

Background and Recent Developments

In December 2023, Hlabisa conducted an emergency oversight visit to the Eastern Cape following the tragic deaths of 28 young initiates during the summer initiation season. This incident underscored the urgent need for systemic changes to protect the lives of initiates.

The weekend meeting saw the attendance of high-profile figures, including Deputy Minister of CoGTA Prince Zolile Burns Ncamashe, Provincial CoGTA MEC Zolile Williams, Chairperson of the National House of Traditional and Khoisan Leaders Kgosi Thabo Seatlholo, and other dignitaries. Their presence highlighted the collective commitment of government and traditional authorities to address this pressing issue.

Key Agreements and Interventions

The meeting concluded with a unanimous agreement that “business as usual” is no longer acceptable. The leaders emphasized that circumcision itself is not the cause of these tragedies and committed to finding immediate solutions before the upcoming winter initiation season. Minister Hlabisa called for “zero deaths in all seasons,” stressing the urgency of the matter.

Among the key interventions proposed were:

Enhanced Community Communication: Strengthening dialogue with communities to ensure they understand the legislation governing initiation practices. Government Support for Monitoring: Increasing support for monitoring teams and traditional councils to ensure compliance with legal standards. Parental Involvement: Emphasizing the role of parents in actively participating and overseeing their children’s initiation processes.

“As parents, we cannot transfer our responsibilities to our children undertaking this cultural journey with others. We must be actively involved,” Hlabisa stated.

Broader Consultations and Future Steps

The meeting follows a series of engagements by the Minister with constitutional bodies to tackle the critical challenges surrounding customary initiation practices. Last month, Hlabisa met with leaders from the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious, and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) and the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE).

Hlabisa expressed gratitude for the robust and candid discussions held during the meeting, reaffirming his confidence in the stakeholders’ commitment to safeguarding this important cultural practice. “Working together, we can solve the challenges facing this vital tradition,” he concluded.

The broader meeting later this month is expected to solidify these commitments and introduce actionable policies aimed at ending initiation-related deaths and injuries in the Eastern Cape.