Kerala's Political Leaders Face Court for Roadblock Protests

High-profile political leaders from multiple parties appeared before the Kerala High Court, apologizing for their involvement in protest events that resulted in roadblocks. Among those present were leaders from the CPI, Congress, and CPI(M).

The High Court criticized the use of public roads for protests, requesting affidavits from leaders and involved police. The next hearing is scheduled for March 3.

The State Police Chief claimed new measures to prevent future infractions, highlighting a recent circular enforcing the Kerala Public Ways Act to avoid further road obstructions due to public gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)