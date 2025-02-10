Kerala's Political Leaders Face Court for Roadblock Protests
Political leaders from varied parties faced the Kerala High Court over contempt proceedings related to roadblock incidents. Apologies were tendered, but the court stressed that actions are needed beyond words. Police and leaders must file affidavits, and the issue will be revisited on March 3.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 10-02-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 18:34 IST
- Country:
- India
High-profile political leaders from multiple parties appeared before the Kerala High Court, apologizing for their involvement in protest events that resulted in roadblocks. Among those present were leaders from the CPI, Congress, and CPI(M).
The High Court criticized the use of public roads for protests, requesting affidavits from leaders and involved police. The next hearing is scheduled for March 3.
The State Police Chief claimed new measures to prevent future infractions, highlighting a recent circular enforcing the Kerala Public Ways Act to avoid further road obstructions due to public gatherings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement