Left Menu

Kerala's Political Leaders Face Court for Roadblock Protests

Political leaders from varied parties faced the Kerala High Court over contempt proceedings related to roadblock incidents. Apologies were tendered, but the court stressed that actions are needed beyond words. Police and leaders must file affidavits, and the issue will be revisited on March 3.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 10-02-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 18:34 IST
Kerala's Political Leaders Face Court for Roadblock Protests
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

High-profile political leaders from multiple parties appeared before the Kerala High Court, apologizing for their involvement in protest events that resulted in roadblocks. Among those present were leaders from the CPI, Congress, and CPI(M).

The High Court criticized the use of public roads for protests, requesting affidavits from leaders and involved police. The next hearing is scheduled for March 3.

The State Police Chief claimed new measures to prevent future infractions, highlighting a recent circular enforcing the Kerala Public Ways Act to avoid further road obstructions due to public gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025