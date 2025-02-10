National Task Force Proposed to Address India's Water Crisis

On Monday, a parliamentary panel urged the formation of a national task force to address the mounting challenge of balancing water supply and demand in India. The Standing Committee on Water Resources, led by BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy, presented its findings in the Lok Sabha, pointing to population growth, rapid industrialisation, urbanisation, and climate change as significant contributors to the crisis.

The panel highlighted that water demand is poised to increase substantially, making it a pivotal factor in the country's economic development. Recognizing existing efforts to enhance water availability, the committee urged the relevant department to expedite the establishment of the National Task Force on Integrated Water Resources Development and Management.

The Jal Shakti Ministry has been directed to ensure the timely execution of all water schemes and programmes to meet future demand effectively. The ministry reported that India's total water availability is 3,880 BCM from precipitation, but due to various factors, only 1,139 BCM is usable annually, with 691 BCM currently utilized. Future needs are projected at 843 BCM by 2025 and 1,180 BCM by 2050, potentially manageable with improved water-use efficiency and storage solutions.

