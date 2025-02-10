Left Menu

Tragedy at Maha Kumbh: Calls for Judicial Monitoring Surge

A public interest litigation has been filed in the Allahabad High Court, seeking a judicial monitoring committee to address issues arising from the January 29 Maha Kumbh stampede. This tragic incident resulted in fatalities and injuries, with reports of improper handling of victims' bodies. The Uttar Pradesh government has initiated a judicial probe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 10-02-2025 23:34 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 23:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A public interest litigation has surfaced in the Allahabad High Court, demanding the formation of a judicial monitoring committee to address the fallout from the Maha Kumbh stampede on January 29. The petitioner, Suresh Chandra Pandey of Prayagraj, highlighted distressing conditions surrounding the bodies of those killed in the tragedy.

Reports allege that the bodies of victims, wrapped in gunny bags, were left unrefrigerated, accelerating decomposition. The Supreme Court previously directed the petitioner to the Allahabad High Court after refraining from intervening against Uttar Pradesh officials.

The tragic stampede occurred when overwhelming crowds breached barriers at the Maha Kumbh on Mauni Amavasya. Initial reports confirmed 30 fatalities and 60 injuries. The state has since formed a judicial commission to investigate, led by retired judge Justice Harsh Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

