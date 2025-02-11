Left Menu

Judge Halts Trump Administration's Federal Funding Freeze

A federal judge ruled against the Trump administration's freeze on federal funding, ordering the release of withheld grants and loans. This decision comes after concerns about the administration's compliance with the order, particularly regarding cuts to the National Institutes of Health and President Biden's initiatives.

On Monday, a federal judge found the Trump administration had not fully complied with an order to release federal funds, prompting a directive for the immediate release of withheld grants and loans.

US District Court Judge John McConnell highlighted that despite an earlier ruling, federal disbursements were still halted, affecting crucial programs, including the National Institutes of Health. His restraining order aims to prevent sweeping funding cuts.

The Justice Department's defense, which claimed the ruling didn't cover funds linked to President Biden's plans, was dismissed, intensifying the legal battle initiated by nearly two dozen states and nonprofit groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

