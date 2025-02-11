Historic Trial: Colombian Ex-President Álvaro Uribe Denies Bribery Charges

In a historic moment for Colombia, former President Álvaro Uribe has denied all charges of bribery and witness tampering in what is the first-ever criminal trial of a former Colombian president. Uribe, speaking in Bogota, declared his intention to prove the charges politically motivated.

The charges arise from accusations that Uribe attempted to sway witnesses against the backdrop of a case initiated by leftist senator Iván Cepeda. Cepeda accused Uribe of connections to paramilitary groups, originally created by ranchers to fight rebels in the 1980s.

This complex case dates back to 2012, involving defamation against Cepeda, which took a turn in 2018 when the Supreme Court dismissed the charges against Cepeda and opened an investigation into Uribe. Now under President Gustavo Petro's government, the trial is progressing more swiftly as Uribe faces significant legal challenges and a looming October deadline.

