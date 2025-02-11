Mystery of the Pakistani Note: A Twist in Pune's Housing Society

In a curious development this week, a Pakistani currency note of Rs 20 denomination was discovered in a housing society located in the Pimpri Chinchwad area of Pune district, Maharashtra. The unusual find has spurred the local police into action, launching a thorough investigation into the matter.

The housing society, situated in Bhukum, is approximately 18 kilometers from the National Defence Academy, raising questions about how the foreign note ended up outside a service lift there on Saturday. The discovery was brought to the authorities' attention by the society's office-bearers, who approached the police for further action.

In response, Assistant Commissioner Vishal Hire from Pimpri Chinchwad police announced that a detailed probe has been initiated. Investigators are currently scrutinizing CCTV footage from the area in an effort to trace the origins of the note and determine any potential implications.

