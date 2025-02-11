Ukrainian Drone Attack Disrupts Russian Industrial Facility

A Ukrainian drone attack has reportedly damaged an industrial facility in Russia's Saratov region. According to the regional governor, Roman Busargin, preliminary information indicates there were no casualties. He communicated this update in a Telegram post early Wednesday.

While official details remain limited, several unofficial Russian Telegram news channels, including the Shot news channel, reported explosions and fires in the vicinity of an oil refinery in Saratov.

The incident underscores the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, with both sides experiencing impacts on infrastructure and economy. The situation remains under close scrutiny as further updates are awaited.

