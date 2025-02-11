Left Menu

Ukrainian Drone Attack Disrupts Russian Industrial Facility

A Ukrainian drone attack hit an industrial facility in Russia's Saratov region, causing damage but reportedly leading to no casualties. Unofficial reports suggested explosions and fires at an oil refinery. The Saratov governor, Roman Busargin, confirmed the incident on Telegram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 09:04 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 09:04 IST
Ukrainian Drone Attack Disrupts Russian Industrial Facility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Ukrainian drone attack has reportedly damaged an industrial facility in Russia's Saratov region. According to the regional governor, Roman Busargin, preliminary information indicates there were no casualties. He communicated this update in a Telegram post early Wednesday.

While official details remain limited, several unofficial Russian Telegram news channels, including the Shot news channel, reported explosions and fires in the vicinity of an oil refinery in Saratov.

The incident underscores the ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, with both sides experiencing impacts on infrastructure and economy. The situation remains under close scrutiny as further updates are awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

