Conman Husband Exposed: The Deceptive Web of Deepu Philip

Deepu Philip, a 36-year-old man from Kerala, known for his fraudulent marriages, has been arrested. His fourth wife filed a rape complaint after discovering his deceitful past through his second wife, who was her Facebook friend. This led to an extensive investigation by the Konni police.

Deepu's history of fraud began a decade ago when he married multiple women, exploiting them for their money and jewelry before disappearing. He cleverly manipulated these women by portraying himself as an orphan seeking companionship, drawing them into his web of deceit.

The latest arrest followed a detailed investigation revealing Deepu's pattern of seduction and abandonment. The police acted swiftly on a complaint by his current wife, eventually capturing Deepu in Pathanamthitta. The case highlights the need for vigilance against marriage frauds.

(With inputs from agencies.)