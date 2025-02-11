Left Menu

Conman Husband Exposed: The Deceptive Web of Deepu Philip

Deepu Philip, a conman from Kerala, was arrested for marriage fraud after his fourth wife, informed by his second wife through Facebook, filed a rape complaint. Over the years, Deepu deceived multiple women through marriage, stealing money and jewelry before abandoning them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 11-02-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 13:22 IST
Conman Husband Exposed: The Deceptive Web of Deepu Philip
  • Country:
  • India

Deepu Philip, a 36-year-old man from Kerala, known for his fraudulent marriages, has been arrested. His fourth wife filed a rape complaint after discovering his deceitful past through his second wife, who was her Facebook friend. This led to an extensive investigation by the Konni police.

Deepu's history of fraud began a decade ago when he married multiple women, exploiting them for their money and jewelry before disappearing. He cleverly manipulated these women by portraying himself as an orphan seeking companionship, drawing them into his web of deceit.

The latest arrest followed a detailed investigation revealing Deepu's pattern of seduction and abandonment. The police acted swiftly on a complaint by his current wife, eventually capturing Deepu in Pathanamthitta. The case highlights the need for vigilance against marriage frauds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Cost of Informality: How It Shapes Business Growth

Shaping the Future: How Economic Transformation Can Drive Inclusive Growth

Africa’s Growth in Flux: Challenges, Resilience & Future Prospects

Unveiling Multidimensional Poverty in the EU: A Deeper Look Beyond Income

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025