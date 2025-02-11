Swarna Andhra 2047: A Vision for Prosperity

On Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, urged for a unified and collective effort among government departments to empower citizens effectively.

He highlighted the importance of coordination and execution during a ministers and secretaries meeting at Amaravati's Secretariat, referring to the gathering as a strategic brainstorming session.

The Chief Minister addressed challenges such as non-functional central schemes due to previous mismanagement and advocated for their optimal implementation, aligning with Swarna Andhra 2047's developmental goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)