Swarna Andhra 2047: A Vision for Prosperity
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasized collective governmental effort for empowering citizens and addressing mismanaged central schemes. Focusing on the vision of Swarna Andhra 2047, the government aims for sustained growth, improved welfare services, infrastructure, and innovation, with a target GSDP of USD 2.4 trillion.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 11-02-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 14:04 IST
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, urged for a unified and collective effort among government departments to empower citizens effectively.
He highlighted the importance of coordination and execution during a ministers and secretaries meeting at Amaravati's Secretariat, referring to the gathering as a strategic brainstorming session.
The Chief Minister addressed challenges such as non-functional central schemes due to previous mismanagement and advocated for their optimal implementation, aligning with Swarna Andhra 2047's developmental goals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement