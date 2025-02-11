Left Menu

Swarna Andhra 2047: A Vision for Prosperity

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasized collective governmental effort for empowering citizens and addressing mismanaged central schemes. Focusing on the vision of Swarna Andhra 2047, the government aims for sustained growth, improved welfare services, infrastructure, and innovation, with a target GSDP of USD 2.4 trillion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 11-02-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 14:04 IST
Swarna Andhra 2047: A Vision for Prosperity
Chandrababu Naidu Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, urged for a unified and collective effort among government departments to empower citizens effectively.

He highlighted the importance of coordination and execution during a ministers and secretaries meeting at Amaravati's Secretariat, referring to the gathering as a strategic brainstorming session.

The Chief Minister addressed challenges such as non-functional central schemes due to previous mismanagement and advocated for their optimal implementation, aligning with Swarna Andhra 2047's developmental goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

Optimizing Learning: Matching Child Skill with School Complexity for Better Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025