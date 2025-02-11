Controversies and Concerns: From UGC Regulations to Sand Mining and Film Censorship

In a fierce parliamentary debate, TMC MP Mahua Moitra condemned the draft UGC regulations for vice chancellors as over-centralized and demanded their rollback, citing them as 'anti-constitutional.' The regulations, set to replace the 2018 version, aim to centralize the appointment process, raising federalism concerns.

Opposition MPs also voiced alarm over plans for offshore sand mining in Kerala and Gujarat, highlighting risks to coastal ecosystems and fishermen's livelihoods. This decision has ignited debates over environmental and social impacts, with calls for immediate withdrawal to preserve local communities.

In other discussions, there was a plea to ban the Odia film 'Sanatani-Karma Hi Dharma,' accused of promoting divisiveness. Additionally, a proposal for providing MPs with wireless earphones in the Indian Parliament was introduced, aiming to enhance accessibility and efficiency during proceedings.

