Controversies and Concerns: From UGC Regulations to Sand Mining and Film Censorship

TMC MP Mahua Moitra criticized draft UGC regulations for vice chancellors as anti-constitutional, urging their withdrawal. Other legislative debates included concerns over offshore sand mining's impact on fishermen and the call for banning the film 'Sanatani-Karma Hi Dharma' for inciting communal tension. Wireless earphones in Indian Parliament were also discussed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 14:33 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a fierce parliamentary debate, TMC MP Mahua Moitra condemned the draft UGC regulations for vice chancellors as over-centralized and demanded their rollback, citing them as 'anti-constitutional.' The regulations, set to replace the 2018 version, aim to centralize the appointment process, raising federalism concerns.

Opposition MPs also voiced alarm over plans for offshore sand mining in Kerala and Gujarat, highlighting risks to coastal ecosystems and fishermen's livelihoods. This decision has ignited debates over environmental and social impacts, with calls for immediate withdrawal to preserve local communities.

In other discussions, there was a plea to ban the Odia film 'Sanatani-Karma Hi Dharma,' accused of promoting divisiveness. Additionally, a proposal for providing MPs with wireless earphones in the Indian Parliament was introduced, aiming to enhance accessibility and efficiency during proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

