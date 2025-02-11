Left Menu

Syria's New President Condemns Trump's Controversial Gaza Plan

Syria's new president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, criticizes U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to resettle Palestinians, calling it a 'serious crime' that will fail. He argues such efforts historically fail and urges against displacing Palestinians. Arab nations oppose the plan, fearing disruption to a two-state solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 16:09 IST
Syria's New President Condemns Trump's Controversial Gaza Plan
Ahmed al-Sharaa

Syria's newly appointed president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, has taken a firm stance against a controversial plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the resettlement of Palestinians. In a televised address, Sharaa condemned the initiative, labeling it a 'serious crime' destined to 'ultimately fail'.

The proposal involves the resettlement of Palestinians away from the Gaza Strip, with a commitment from the U.S. to subsequently develop the area economically. However, Sharaa, who rose to power following the ousting of Bashar al-Assad, expressed his belief that such attempts to remove people from their land are inevitably unsuccessful.

In his dialogue with a UK-based podcast, Sharaa highlighted the futility of past efforts throughout the 80-year conflict, emphasizing the Palestinians' steadfast resolve to remain on their land. Meanwhile, surrounding Arab nations, including Egypt and Jordan, have voiced their opposition, citing concerns that an exodus could jeopardize the fragile prospects of achieving a two-state solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025