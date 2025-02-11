Syria's New President Condemns Trump's Controversial Gaza Plan

Syria's newly appointed president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, has taken a firm stance against a controversial plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump regarding the resettlement of Palestinians. In a televised address, Sharaa condemned the initiative, labeling it a 'serious crime' destined to 'ultimately fail'.

The proposal involves the resettlement of Palestinians away from the Gaza Strip, with a commitment from the U.S. to subsequently develop the area economically. However, Sharaa, who rose to power following the ousting of Bashar al-Assad, expressed his belief that such attempts to remove people from their land are inevitably unsuccessful.

In his dialogue with a UK-based podcast, Sharaa highlighted the futility of past efforts throughout the 80-year conflict, emphasizing the Palestinians' steadfast resolve to remain on their land. Meanwhile, surrounding Arab nations, including Egypt and Jordan, have voiced their opposition, citing concerns that an exodus could jeopardize the fragile prospects of achieving a two-state solution.

