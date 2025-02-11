Choksi in Belgium: The Unfolding Saga of a Fugitive Diamond Trader

Mehul Choksi, the prime accused in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) loan fraud case, is currently in Belgium undergoing medical treatment for suspected cancer, a court in Mumbai was informed on Tuesday.

Choksi's lawyer, Vijay Agarwal, requested to file an application to officially document Choksi's health condition amidst his current stay in Belgium for medical purposes. Choksi, believed to be battling cancer, is entangled in a legal battle to be declared a fugitive economic offender by the Enforcement Directorate.

This move would enable authorities to seize Choksi's assets. Since 2018, Choksi, his nephew Nirav Modi, and others have faced accusations of defrauding PNB at its Brady House branch in Mumbai, a scandal involving fraudulent letters of undertaking. Choksi has resided in Antigua since 2018, while Modi was declared a fugitive in 2019. The legal proceedings against Choksi continue, with three charge sheets filed by the Enforcement Directorate.

(With inputs from agencies.)