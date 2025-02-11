Left Menu

Major US Recalls and Justice Developments Shake the Nation

Toyota is recalling over 100,000 vehicles due to brake fluid leaks. New York Mayor Eric Adams' corruption charges were dropped. Steve Bannon faces court for a border wall campaign case. Trump administration's changes impact USAID oversight. Several notable legal and policy shifts under Trump's presidency are highlighted.

Updated: 11-02-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 18:29 IST
Major US Recalls and Justice Developments Shake the Nation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Toyota Motor Corp is recalling more than 100,000 vehicles in the U.S. due to a brake fluid leak. The issue affects the braking performance of the 2024-2025 Tacoma models, raising crash risks, as announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

In a striking legal development, New York Mayor Eric Adams' corruption charges have been withdrawn. The Justice Department cited the need for his assistance in President Trump's immigration policies as the reason, while emphasizing that it was not a comment on the case's legitimacy.

Meanwhile, former Trump adviser Steve Bannon returns to court amid plea negotiations regarding his crowdfunding efforts for the U.S.-Mexico border wall, facing allegations of money laundering and conspiracy by the Manhattan District Attorney.

(With inputs from agencies.)

