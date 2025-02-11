Left Menu

Bombay High Court Advocates Reformative Justice for Youth Offenders

The Bombay High Court emphasized a reformative approach for youth offenders while granting bail to a 20-year-old accused of sexual assault. The court highlighted the potential for rehabilitation and the negative impact of excessive incarceration on young offenders, stressing societal reintegration over punitive measures.

The Bombay High Court has stressed the importance of a reformative approach in cases involving young offenders. This perspective was underscored while granting bail to a 20-year-old accused of sexually assaulting his minor cousin.

Justice Milind Jadhav observed that punishment for youthful offenders should aim at rehabilitation, not merely penalization. He emphasized the role of societal integration in guiding young offenders toward becoming productive citizens.

The court noted that prolonging incarceration could derail a young person's chances of rehabilitation, pushing them towards a path of criminality. This stance highlights the courts' preference for creating opportunities for reform over punitive measures.

