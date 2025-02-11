Disturbing Crime in Adoor: Arrests Made in Gang Rape Case
Two individuals, a teenager and ambulance driver Sudheesh Ramesh, have been arrested for the kidnapping and gang rape of a 10-year-old girl in Adoor. The incident occurred near Chennamputhur Colony, and an investigation led by Adoor Deputy SP G Santhosh Kumar is underway. The victim is under medical care.
In a shocking case from Adoor, authorities have arrested two individuals, including an ambulance driver, for their alleged roles in the kidnapping and gang rape of a 10-year-old girl, as disclosed by police on Tuesday.
The prime suspect, identified as 19-year-old Sudheesh Ramesh from Vadayampadi, has been taken into custody and remanded. This heinous act was committed late Sunday near Chennamputhur Colony, where the girl was abducted and assaulted.
The case is now being led by Adoor Deputy SP G Santhosh Kumar, while the victim has received necessary medical treatment. Legal proceedings against the accused teenager are in progress, and all state welfare protocols have been duly followed.
