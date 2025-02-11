Delhi High Court's Noteworthy Cases: From Bail Pleas to RTI Controversies

On February 11, the Delhi High Court examined pivotal cases, each resonating with distinct legal and societal issues. A plea involving jailed MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, highlighting concerns over the absence of an adjudication forum for his bail plea in a terror funding matter, was scheduled for a hearing on February 24.

In another decision, the High Court quashed a lookout circular associated with the 2021 farmers' protest. The involved individuals had reportedly cooperated fully with the investigation, making the circular unnecessary.

Seven BJP MPs retracted their request for the immediate execution of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. Additionally, the court delved into the interpretation of 'public interest' within the Right to Information Act, following an appeal by Delhi University concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degree disclosure.

