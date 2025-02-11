Left Menu

Delhi High Court's Noteworthy Cases: From Bail Pleas to RTI Controversies

The Delhi High Court addressed significant cases on February 11. A plea by jailed MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh over bail plea adjudication was scheduled for hearing. The court quashed a look-out circular from the 2021 farmers' protest and withdrew BJP MPs' health scheme plea, addressing RTI Act's public interest definition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 19:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On February 11, the Delhi High Court examined pivotal cases, each resonating with distinct legal and societal issues. A plea involving jailed MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, highlighting concerns over the absence of an adjudication forum for his bail plea in a terror funding matter, was scheduled for a hearing on February 24.

In another decision, the High Court quashed a lookout circular associated with the 2021 farmers' protest. The involved individuals had reportedly cooperated fully with the investigation, making the circular unnecessary.

Seven BJP MPs retracted their request for the immediate execution of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. Additionally, the court delved into the interpretation of 'public interest' within the Right to Information Act, following an appeal by Delhi University concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degree disclosure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

