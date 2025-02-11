Delhi High Court's Noteworthy Cases: From Bail Pleas to RTI Controversies
The Delhi High Court addressed significant cases on February 11. A plea by jailed MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh over bail plea adjudication was scheduled for hearing. The court quashed a look-out circular from the 2021 farmers' protest and withdrew BJP MPs' health scheme plea, addressing RTI Act's public interest definition.
- Country:
- India
On February 11, the Delhi High Court examined pivotal cases, each resonating with distinct legal and societal issues. A plea involving jailed MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, highlighting concerns over the absence of an adjudication forum for his bail plea in a terror funding matter, was scheduled for a hearing on February 24.
In another decision, the High Court quashed a lookout circular associated with the 2021 farmers' protest. The involved individuals had reportedly cooperated fully with the investigation, making the circular unnecessary.
Seven BJP MPs retracted their request for the immediate execution of the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. Additionally, the court delved into the interpretation of 'public interest' within the Right to Information Act, following an appeal by Delhi University concerning Prime Minister Narendra Modi's degree disclosure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Under Ayushman Bharat scheme, government decided to provide health insurance to six crore citizens aged 70 years and more: President Murmu.
Haryana Government to Clear Ayushman Bharat Claim Backlog
India Prioritizes Affordable Healthcare with U-WIN Portal and Ayushman Bharat Initiative
India's Healthcare Revolution: Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY
Delhi High Court Drama: BJP Withdraws Plea Over Ayushman Bharat Implementation