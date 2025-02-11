Crisis in Congo: The Threatening Advance of M23 Rebels

The Democratic Republic of Congo faces escalating tensions as M23 rebels, backed by Rwanda, threaten to advance towards the provincial capital of Bukavu. The situation in the region remains fraught with danger following the seizure of Goma, Eastern Congo's largest city, earlier this year.

Following the takeover of the mining town of Nyabibwe last week, heavy shelling erupted along the frontline on Tuesday, with reports confirming both military and rebel activities. Panic has beset the local population as runaway soldiers loot villages, leading to the arrest of over 80 troops amid growing violence against civilians.

With accusations of Rwandan support for the rebels, the Congolese army, alongside allied militias and regional forces, prepares for a potential showdown to protect Bukavu. Over a million have already been displaced, and fears of a regional conflict loom as the United Nations reports Rwandan troops crossing into South Kivu.

