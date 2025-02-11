Gaza Conflict Escalates as Hostage Situation Intensifies Amid Ceasefire Strains

Amid rising tensions, a Hamas official announced on Tuesday that Israeli hostages could only return home if the delicate ceasefire with Israel is respected. The situation intensified following U.S. President Donald Trump's threats of severe consequences should the hostages not be released. Hamas accuses Israel of ceasefire violations, including shootings and aid delays.

Hamas has begun releasing hostages gradually, but progress has halted as they allege breaches in the ceasefire terms. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated Israel's resolve to retrieve all hostages. "We are committed to bringing back our hostages," Netanyahu proclaimed, following the confirmed death of Israeli Shlomo Mansour.

Complicating the situation further, Trump's suggestion that Gaza could be redeveloped into the "Riviera of the Middle East," while resettling its residents, has alarmed the region. Jordan faces concerns over potential resettlement of Gazans, with the U.N. urging restraint to avoid the resurgence of conflict. The call for negotiation remains urgent.

(With inputs from agencies.)