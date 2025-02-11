Houthis Poised to Strike: Tensions Rise Amidst Israel-Gaza Conflict

The Iran-backed Houthi group, who control much of western Yemen including the capital, has signaled its intent to launch attacks on Israel if offensive operations against Gaza are resumed. In a recent televised address, the group's leader, Abdulmalik al-Houthi, issued this warning.

Previously, the Houthis targeted Israeli and other international vessels in the Red Sea. These actions were seen as acts of solidarity with Palestinians during the recent Israel-Hamas conflict.

The group's declarations heighten regional tensions, affecting international shipping routes and potentially escalating conflicts beyond current borders.

