Houthis Poised to Strike: Tensions Rise Amidst Israel-Gaza Conflict
The Iran-backed Houthi group in Yemen announced their readiness to attack Israel should it resume offensive actions on Gaza. This comes in support of Palestinians, following their previous attacks on Israeli and other vessels in the Red Sea, affecting global shipping routes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 11-02-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 19:46 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The Iran-backed Houthi group, who control much of western Yemen including the capital, has signaled its intent to launch attacks on Israel if offensive operations against Gaza are resumed. In a recent televised address, the group's leader, Abdulmalik al-Houthi, issued this warning.
Previously, the Houthis targeted Israeli and other international vessels in the Red Sea. These actions were seen as acts of solidarity with Palestinians during the recent Israel-Hamas conflict.
The group's declarations heighten regional tensions, affecting international shipping routes and potentially escalating conflicts beyond current borders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
