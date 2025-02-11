Targeted Attack on Religious Minority in Balochistan Sparks Outrage
In Balochistan's Kech district, two Hindus were killed and another injured in a shooting by suspected militants. Although no group has claimed responsibility, the targeted attack has raised concerns. Balochistan's Chief Minister has condemned the incident and urged for quick arrests. Another man was killed in a separate attack in Buleda.
In a brazen attack in Balochistan's Kech district, two Hindu businessmen were shot dead by suspected militants, as reported by police on Tuesday.
The victims, identified as Hari Lal and Moti Lal, were killed, and a third, Shero Mal, was injured and taken to hospital. The attack, which occurred on Monday evening, has not been claimed by any insurgent group, raising suspicions of a targeted effort, according to DIG Arsalan Khokar.
Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti condemned the violence and demanded immediate arrests, while another incident in the Buleda area saw the killing of a man named Muhammad Hayat. Police investigations continue as the province grapples with rising violence.
