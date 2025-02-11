Left Menu

Targeted Attack on Religious Minority in Balochistan Sparks Outrage

In Balochistan's Kech district, two Hindus were killed and another injured in a shooting by suspected militants. Although no group has claimed responsibility, the targeted attack has raised concerns. Balochistan's Chief Minister has condemned the incident and urged for quick arrests. Another man was killed in a separate attack in Buleda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 11-02-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 19:55 IST
Targeted Attack on Religious Minority in Balochistan Sparks Outrage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a brazen attack in Balochistan's Kech district, two Hindu businessmen were shot dead by suspected militants, as reported by police on Tuesday.

The victims, identified as Hari Lal and Moti Lal, were killed, and a third, Shero Mal, was injured and taken to hospital. The attack, which occurred on Monday evening, has not been claimed by any insurgent group, raising suspicions of a targeted effort, according to DIG Arsalan Khokar.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti condemned the violence and demanded immediate arrests, while another incident in the Buleda area saw the killing of a man named Muhammad Hayat. Police investigations continue as the province grapples with rising violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025