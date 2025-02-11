Legal Battle Over Social Media Evidence: The Case Against Vagdani

Yuval Vagdani's vacation in Brazil was cut short by a startling charge: accused of war crimes in Gaza, his predicament was brought to light through a pro-Palestinian legal effort supported by geolocation data obtained from his social media posts.

On January 4, Vagdani fled Brazil upon learning a federal judge initiated a war crimes investigation. This was driven by evidence from the Hind Rajab Foundation, a Belgian legal group named after a girl allegedly killed by Israeli fire in Gaza, focusing on Vagdani's online activity depicting military scenarios.

The Israeli military is now imposing strict regulations on social media to protect its soldiers from similar accusations, reflecting the increasing role of digital platforms in legal contexts under universal jurisdiction, a concept with a historical backdrop tracing back to the Geneva Conventions.

(With inputs from agencies.)