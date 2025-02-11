Left Menu

Greenpeace Takes on Energy Giant with Anti-SLAPP Court Case

Greenpeace has filed a lawsuit against Energy Transfer in a Dutch court, utilizing a new EU directive against SLAPPs. The US energy company sued Greenpeace for $300 million over 2016 Standing Rock protests. Greenpeace seeks compensation and a public statement from Energy Transfer acknowledging the case as unfounded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 11-02-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 21:21 IST
Greenpeace Takes on Energy Giant with Anti-SLAPP Court Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Greenpeace initiated a significant legal confrontation on Monday by filing an anti-intimidation suit against a US energy company. This marks the first test of a new European Union directive aimed at countering baseless lawsuits designed to harass civil entities.

The case involves Energy Transfer, a fossil fuel pipeline enterprise, which is seeking $300 million from Greenpeace in a North Dakota lawsuit. The action stems from Greenpeace's involvement in organizing protests at Standing Rock Reservation in 2016, concerns about potential oil spills threatening tribal water supplies spurred large demonstrations.

Greenpeace, headquartered in Amsterdam, is now calling on a Dutch court to require Energy Transfer to compensate for ongoing case proceedings and acknowledge the suit falls under the SLAPP category. Energy Transfer has until July to provide an official response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025