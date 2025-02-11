Greenpeace Takes on Energy Giant with Anti-SLAPP Court Case

Greenpeace initiated a significant legal confrontation on Monday by filing an anti-intimidation suit against a US energy company. This marks the first test of a new European Union directive aimed at countering baseless lawsuits designed to harass civil entities.

The case involves Energy Transfer, a fossil fuel pipeline enterprise, which is seeking $300 million from Greenpeace in a North Dakota lawsuit. The action stems from Greenpeace's involvement in organizing protests at Standing Rock Reservation in 2016, concerns about potential oil spills threatening tribal water supplies spurred large demonstrations.

Greenpeace, headquartered in Amsterdam, is now calling on a Dutch court to require Energy Transfer to compensate for ongoing case proceedings and acknowledge the suit falls under the SLAPP category. Energy Transfer has until July to provide an official response.

(With inputs from agencies.)