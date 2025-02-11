Gujarat Acts Against Unauthorized Religious Structures Following Supreme Court Orders

The Gujarat government has reported substantial progress in meeting the Supreme Court's orders concerning unauthorized religious structures in public spaces. This was shared with the High Court, revealing that 458 notices had been delivered to non-compliant structures located on public property.

Efforts to address this issue include notifying the public via local newspapers and engaging community religious leaders to support the removal of such structures. The initiative stems from a 2006 High Court case following a similar demolition action by Vadodara's municipal corporation.

With a government resolution instructing municipal committees to comply, the ongoing process seeks to either remove, regularize, or relocate these structures. Strict penalties under the Land Grabbing Act are in place for new violations, supported by law enforcement to ensure public order during demolitions.

