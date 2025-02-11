Left Menu

Gujarat Acts Against Unauthorized Religious Structures Following Supreme Court Orders

The Gujarat government informed the High Court about issuing 458 notices to unauthorized religious structures in public places, aligning with Supreme Court directions. Efforts include public awareness through newspapers and sensitizing religious leaders. The High Court emphasized ongoing compliance with the court orders and mandated strict action against non-compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-02-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 22:20 IST
Gujarat Acts Against Unauthorized Religious Structures Following Supreme Court Orders
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat government has reported substantial progress in meeting the Supreme Court's orders concerning unauthorized religious structures in public spaces. This was shared with the High Court, revealing that 458 notices had been delivered to non-compliant structures located on public property.

Efforts to address this issue include notifying the public via local newspapers and engaging community religious leaders to support the removal of such structures. The initiative stems from a 2006 High Court case following a similar demolition action by Vadodara's municipal corporation.

With a government resolution instructing municipal committees to comply, the ongoing process seeks to either remove, regularize, or relocate these structures. Strict penalties under the Land Grabbing Act are in place for new violations, supported by law enforcement to ensure public order during demolitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025