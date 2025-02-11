Omar Abdullah Leads Pre-Budget Talks in J&K
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a pre-budget consultation meeting with various stakeholders to discuss their perspectives for the upcoming J-K Budget. The meeting, attended by senior officials, focused on gathering insights from multiple sectors to create an effective and people-centric budget.
In Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah gathered key stakeholders for a pre-budget consultation at the Civil Secretariat.
The meeting aimed to listen to diverse sectors, including industry, tourism, and education, to align the upcoming budget with public needs and aspirations.
Abdullah emphasized the importance of these discussions in addressing economic challenges and promoting growth.
