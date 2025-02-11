Heroic Sacrifice: Inspector Nagulwar's Battle Against Naxalites
Inspector Mahesh Kavdu Nagulwar of the C-60 commando unit died from injuries during an anti-Naxalite operation in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized Nagulwar's sacrifice and announced financial support for his family. The operation led to the destruction of a Maoist camp, showcasing his bravery and commitment.
Inspector Mahesh Kavdu Nagulwar of the C-60 commando unit succumbed to injuries sustained in a fierce gunfight with Naxalites in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, as confirmed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Nagulwar, a dedicated officer from Gadchiroli, was part of efforts to dismantle a Maoist camp in the Fulnar forest area during an operation that also involved CRPF units.
In honor of his sacrifice, the Maharashtra government announced Rs 2 crore as financial aid and other benefits for his family, while emphasizing Nagulwar's contribution to the nation's fight against insurgency.
