Heroic Sacrifice: Inspector Nagulwar's Battle Against Naxalites

Inspector Mahesh Kavdu Nagulwar of the C-60 commando unit died from injuries during an anti-Naxalite operation in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized Nagulwar's sacrifice and announced financial support for his family. The operation led to the destruction of a Maoist camp, showcasing his bravery and commitment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gadchiroli | Updated: 11-02-2025 23:54 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 23:54 IST
Inspector Mahesh Kavdu Nagulwar of the C-60 commando unit succumbed to injuries sustained in a fierce gunfight with Naxalites in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, as confirmed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Nagulwar, a dedicated officer from Gadchiroli, was part of efforts to dismantle a Maoist camp in the Fulnar forest area during an operation that also involved CRPF units.

In honor of his sacrifice, the Maharashtra government announced Rs 2 crore as financial aid and other benefits for his family, while emphasizing Nagulwar's contribution to the nation's fight against insurgency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

