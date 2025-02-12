Left Menu

Fed Chair Jerome Powell Faces Senate: Balancing Economic Control Amid Trump's Trade Turmoil

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's congressional briefing highlighted strong economic indicators while addressing challenges posed by tariffs and government policies. Despite questions on fiscal stability and regulatory changes, Powell reassured the committee of the Fed's readiness to adjust interest rates as needed to maintain employment and inflation goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-02-2025 01:14 IST | Created: 12-02-2025 01:14 IST
Fed Chair Jerome Powell Faces Senate: Balancing Economic Control Amid Trump's Trade Turmoil
Jerome Powell

In his first congressional appearance post-inauguration, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell emphasized the strong economy President Trump inherited, speaking on the 4% unemployment rate and near-target inflation. Powell avoided direct comments on tariffs and Musk's influence, reflecting the administration's early volatility.

Under the scrutiny of the Senate Banking Committee led by Republican Tim Scott, Powell reiterated the Fed's mission to stabilize prices and employment, despite external pressures. Questions on Trump's fiscal policies, such as import taxes and Musk's Treasury involvement, illustrated the Senate's concerns over economic implications.

Powell addressed the complexities of evaluating the evolving economic policies under Trump, stressing the Fed's cautious stance on further rate cuts amid potential inflation due to the trade uncertainties. The upcoming consumer price data release may guide future monetary policy decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid

Trump Administration Pushes Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine Aid

 Global
2
U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift

U.S. Resumes Global Food Aid: Chaos Amid Policy Shift

 Global
3
Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion

Musk's $97.4 Billion Bid Challenges OpenAI's Nonprofit Conversion

 Global
4
High-Stakes Showdown: Philippine Midterms and Family Feuds

High-Stakes Showdown: Philippine Midterms and Family Feuds

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025