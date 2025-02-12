Fed Chair Jerome Powell Faces Senate: Balancing Economic Control Amid Trump's Trade Turmoil

In his first congressional appearance post-inauguration, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell emphasized the strong economy President Trump inherited, speaking on the 4% unemployment rate and near-target inflation. Powell avoided direct comments on tariffs and Musk's influence, reflecting the administration's early volatility.

Under the scrutiny of the Senate Banking Committee led by Republican Tim Scott, Powell reiterated the Fed's mission to stabilize prices and employment, despite external pressures. Questions on Trump's fiscal policies, such as import taxes and Musk's Treasury involvement, illustrated the Senate's concerns over economic implications.

Powell addressed the complexities of evaluating the evolving economic policies under Trump, stressing the Fed's cautious stance on further rate cuts amid potential inflation due to the trade uncertainties. The upcoming consumer price data release may guide future monetary policy decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)