Major Narcotics Bust: High-Grade Heroin Seized Near Line of Control

In a decisive crackdown, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday seized six kilograms of high-grade heroin, with a valuation exceeding Rs 30 crore internationally, from a village in the Rajouri district near the Line of Control.

The operation unfolded after the arrest of the suspected mastermind, Jaswinder Kumar, known as Sonu, from Lamberi. Kumar's arrest, linked to a previous case, led authorities to Sair Bhawani village in the Nowshera sector, resulting in further arrests and recoveries.

Officials declared the operation a "significant breakthrough." Additional arrests included Ashok Kumar and Sanjay Kumar from Sair Bhawani, increasing the total number arrested to five and narco-recoveries to 11.3 kg. Investigations revealed cross-border smuggling activities involving Pakistani operatives.

