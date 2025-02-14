Karnataka's Approach to Riots: A Balance of Law and Order
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara asserts that the state's response to riots will differ from Uttar Pradesh's methods, emphasizing maintaining law and order without resorting to destruction. Following riots in Mysuru over a social media post, measures are being taken to apprehend and legally address the perpetrators.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara addressed the recent riots in Mysuru, emphasizing that the state's law and order have not deteriorated to a level requiring drastic measures like those in Uttar Pradesh.
During a visit to Mysuru, Parameshwara responded to questions about deploying bulldozers, a tactic used in Uttar Pradesh against rioters. He emphasized a more controlled response, stating that they plan to manage the situation within their means, emphasizing justice and due process.
A meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah focused on ensuring stringent legal action against the riot perpetrators, underscoring the need to prevent future incidents while protecting innocent citizens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Social Media Influencer Helps Restore Life for Wrongfully Accused Driver
Islamabad High Court Suspends Sentences of May 9 Rioters
Controversy Over Social Media: Usman Khawaja Defends Peter Lalor
Swara Bhasker's Social Media Security Scare: Account Restored After Hack
Talk on social media about leaders focussed on jacuzzi, stylish showers, but our focus on providing water to every home: PM Narendra Modi.