Karnataka's Approach to Riots: A Balance of Law and Order

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara addressed the recent riots in Mysuru, emphasizing that the state's law and order have not deteriorated to a level requiring drastic measures like those in Uttar Pradesh.

During a visit to Mysuru, Parameshwara responded to questions about deploying bulldozers, a tactic used in Uttar Pradesh against rioters. He emphasized a more controlled response, stating that they plan to manage the situation within their means, emphasizing justice and due process.

A meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah focused on ensuring stringent legal action against the riot perpetrators, underscoring the need to prevent future incidents while protecting innocent citizens.

