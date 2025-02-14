Creating Effective Governance: Enhancing Legislative Processes

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has highlighted the pivotal role of public representatives in evaluating the effectiveness of laws and government policies. Speaking at an orientation program for members of the 15th Legislative Assembly of Haryana, Birla underlined the importance of comprehensive reviews in legislative assemblies to bolster governance and accountability.

Birla called for a collaborative legislative process, urging that lawmakers be engaged early to incorporate public concerns into the drafting of legislation. This approach, he stated, would enhance the quality and impact of laws, making them more relevant and beneficial to citizens.

The orientation, organized by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies in collaboration with the Haryana Legislative Assembly Secretariat, also saw addresses from various state leaders, fostering dialogue on improving legislative procedures and governance outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)