Creating Effective Governance: Enhancing Legislative Processes

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla emphasized the role of public representatives in assessing the implementation of laws and policies. He advocated for the involvement of elected members in legislative drafting to ensure relevance and efficacy. Collaborative approaches can lead to informed decision-making and enhanced governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-02-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 21:06 IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has highlighted the pivotal role of public representatives in evaluating the effectiveness of laws and government policies. Speaking at an orientation program for members of the 15th Legislative Assembly of Haryana, Birla underlined the importance of comprehensive reviews in legislative assemblies to bolster governance and accountability.

Birla called for a collaborative legislative process, urging that lawmakers be engaged early to incorporate public concerns into the drafting of legislation. This approach, he stated, would enhance the quality and impact of laws, making them more relevant and beneficial to citizens.

The orientation, organized by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies in collaboration with the Haryana Legislative Assembly Secretariat, also saw addresses from various state leaders, fostering dialogue on improving legislative procedures and governance outcomes.

