California Lawmakers Push to Rebrand Cesar Chavez Holiday Amid Assault Allegations

In response to allegations of sexual assault against the late Cesar Chavez, California lawmakers are actively working to rename Cesar Chavez Day to Farmworkers Day. This movement gains momentum ahead of the March 31 celebration, which originally honored Chavez's significant contributions.

Chavez, a pivotal figure in advocating for improved wages and working conditions for farmworkers since the 1960s, now faces posthumous accusations from Dolores Huerta, his United Farm Workers co-founder, and others. They allege a disturbing pattern of sexual misconduct, with claims substantiated by a New York Times investigation. This has led to a profound reevaluation of his legacy.

While the United Farm Workers union promptly canceled scheduled commemorations, California cities are equally swift in renaming public spaces and events. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has already declared March 31 as Farmworkers Day, aligning with the sentiments of public accountability and respect for all farmworkers.

(With inputs from agencies.)