VP Dhankhar Calls for Reevaluation of Judicial Role in Executive Appointments

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has questioned the role of the Chief Justice of India in executive appointments, such as the selection of the CBI director, calling it a constitutional paradox incompatible with democracy.

Addressing the National Judicial Academy in Bhopal, Dhankhar critiqued the 'doctrine of basic structure,' suggesting its legal basis is debatable.

He emphasized the need for constitutional institutions to operate within their bounds, advocating for democracy to thrive through coordinated autonomy rather than institutional isolation.

