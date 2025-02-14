UN Faces Criticism for Alleged Censorship at Saudi-hosted Summit
Human Rights Watch accuses the United Nations of censoring criticism of Saudi Arabia during an internet summit in Riyadh. The IGF Secretariat allegedly edited videos and transcripts of discussions, sparking tension between rights advocates and the Saudi host government over freedom of expression and human rights concerns.
The United Nations has come under fire for allegedly censoring criticism of Saudi Arabia during an internet summit held in the Saudi capital, Riyadh. Human Rights Watch (HRW) claims that UN organizers altered content that criticized the kingdom's human rights record.
The controversy erupted after HRW's researcher Joey Shea faced threats of ejection for mentioning a jailed Saudi teacher. Shea accused the U.N. of not protecting freedom of expression and accused the IGF of editing videos and transcripts to remove criticism of Saudi authorities, particularly comments made by Saudi rights activist Lina al-Hathloul during an online workshop.
In response, the IGF Secretariat stated that all participants had to abide by a specific code of conduct, which emphasized issue-focused discussions over the mention of specific actors. Rights groups argue this incident is part of a larger pattern of restrictive practices by host governments during international events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Syria's Shift: Al-Sharaa's Diplomatic First Step in Riyadh
Global Labour Markets Strengthen, but Inequalities Persist: ILO Chief Calls for Inclusive Growth at Riyadh Conference
Riyadh to Host First Olympic Esports: A New Era for Gaming and Sports
Call for Abstracts: IAEA International Conference on Emergency Preparedness and Response in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Anirban Lahiri Shines in LIV Golf Riyadh