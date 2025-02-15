Mineral Negotiations: A High-Stakes Meeting Without a Deal
Talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. Vice President JD Vance in Munich concluded without a minerals deal. Ukraine seeks security assurances and wants a cooperative mineral partnership with the U.S., amid concerns over previous offer terms. Discussions with U.S. senators are ongoing.
The recent Munich talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. Vice President JD Vance ended without a pivotal minerals deal announcement, crucial for Kyiv's ambitions to secure U.S. backing. Zelenskiy noted progress and optimism on social media, despite unresolved details and ongoing concerns.
Ukraine's demand for firm security guarantees from the West contrasts with the U.S.'s proposed agreement. The draft document, discussed privately with U.S. senators in Munich, was criticized by Zelenskiy as one-sided and hasty. He advocates for a bilateral partnership respecting Ukrainian sovereignty and economic development.
The proposed deal involves key rare minerals like titanium, uranium, and lithium, with the U.S. expecting a substantial resource commitment from Ukraine. As talks progress, both parties seek a balanced, mutually beneficial path forward, respecting strategic interests and economic priorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- minerals
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- JD Vance
- Trump
- deal
- negotiation
- security
- investment
- bilateral
ALSO READ
Trump Threatens BRICS with Tariffs in U.S. Dollar Defense
Trump's Bold Tariff Threat to BRICS Over Currency
Trump's Birthright Citizenship Battle: A Fight for Definition
Trump Unveils Tariff Plans on Neighboring Nations
Trump's Controversial Stance: Troop Levels in Syria and Palestinian Resettlement Proposal