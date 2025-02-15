Left Menu

Mineral Negotiations: A High-Stakes Meeting Without a Deal

Talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. Vice President JD Vance in Munich concluded without a minerals deal. Ukraine seeks security assurances and wants a cooperative mineral partnership with the U.S., amid concerns over previous offer terms. Discussions with U.S. senators are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 00:29 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 00:29 IST
Mineral Negotiations: A High-Stakes Meeting Without a Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The recent Munich talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. Vice President JD Vance ended without a pivotal minerals deal announcement, crucial for Kyiv's ambitions to secure U.S. backing. Zelenskiy noted progress and optimism on social media, despite unresolved details and ongoing concerns.

Ukraine's demand for firm security guarantees from the West contrasts with the U.S.'s proposed agreement. The draft document, discussed privately with U.S. senators in Munich, was criticized by Zelenskiy as one-sided and hasty. He advocates for a bilateral partnership respecting Ukrainian sovereignty and economic development.

The proposed deal involves key rare minerals like titanium, uranium, and lithium, with the U.S. expecting a substantial resource commitment from Ukraine. As talks progress, both parties seek a balanced, mutually beneficial path forward, respecting strategic interests and economic priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025