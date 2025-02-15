Left Menu

Amritsar Airport Turned Deportation Hub: A Deep Dive into the U.S.-India Immigration Controversy

A plane carrying 119 illegal Indian immigrants from the U.S. landed at Amritsar airport, marking the second deportation batch. The Punjab administration provided transport and food for the deportees. The BJP and AAP clashed over the handling of illegal migration, with BJP accusing AAP of politicizing the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar/Chandigarh | Updated: 15-02-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 20:47 IST
Amritsar Airport Turned Deportation Hub: A Deep Dive into the U.S.-India Immigration Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A plane carrying 119 illegal Indian immigrants from the United States is set to land at Amritsar airport on Saturday night, signaling the second deportation wave under the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal migration.

The aircraft, touching down around 10 PM, carries residents mainly from Punjab and Haryana, with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticizing the central government's decision to make Amritsar a so-called "deport center." Mann stated that his government has arranged to transport Punjab deportees back home.

The political fallout continues, with BJP and AAP trading barbs over the crisis. BJP questioned how these migrants left India illegally, while Mann accused the BJP-led Center of defaming Punjab. Meanwhile, the Punjab Police intensified efforts to clamp down on human trafficking networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025