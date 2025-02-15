Amritsar Airport Turned Deportation Hub: A Deep Dive into the U.S.-India Immigration Controversy

A plane carrying 119 illegal Indian immigrants from the United States is set to land at Amritsar airport on Saturday night, signaling the second deportation wave under the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal migration.

The aircraft, touching down around 10 PM, carries residents mainly from Punjab and Haryana, with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticizing the central government's decision to make Amritsar a so-called "deport center." Mann stated that his government has arranged to transport Punjab deportees back home.

The political fallout continues, with BJP and AAP trading barbs over the crisis. BJP questioned how these migrants left India illegally, while Mann accused the BJP-led Center of defaming Punjab. Meanwhile, the Punjab Police intensified efforts to clamp down on human trafficking networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)