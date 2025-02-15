Left Menu

Swift Police Action Foils Toddler Kidnapping in Aluva

Two individuals from Assam, including a transgender person, were arrested for the alleged abduction of a toddler in Aluva, prompting a swift police action. The suspects demanded a ransom of Rs 70,000. The police quickly tracked them down using CCTV footage and arrested them near Koratty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 15-02-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 22:06 IST
Swift Police Action Foils Toddler Kidnapping in Aluva
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, authorities in Aluva swiftly apprehended two suspects on Saturday, accused of kidnapping a one-month-old toddler. Officials identified the accused as Rinki (20) and Rashidul Haque (29), both hailing from Assam, following an elaborate police operation.

The toddler, whose family is originally from Bihar, was reported abducted by the suspects who allegedly sought a ransom of Rs 70,000. The police received the abduction report around 8 pm on February 14 and launched an immediate investigation.

Police efforts involved examining crime records at the Aluva East Police Station and scrutinizing CCTV footage. This led to the identification and capture of the suspects near Koratty as they attempted to transport the child to Assam. Both were produced in court and placed in judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025