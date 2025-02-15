Swift Police Action Foils Toddler Kidnapping in Aluva

In a dramatic turn of events, authorities in Aluva swiftly apprehended two suspects on Saturday, accused of kidnapping a one-month-old toddler. Officials identified the accused as Rinki (20) and Rashidul Haque (29), both hailing from Assam, following an elaborate police operation.

The toddler, whose family is originally from Bihar, was reported abducted by the suspects who allegedly sought a ransom of Rs 70,000. The police received the abduction report around 8 pm on February 14 and launched an immediate investigation.

Police efforts involved examining crime records at the Aluva East Police Station and scrutinizing CCTV footage. This led to the identification and capture of the suspects near Koratty as they attempted to transport the child to Assam. Both were produced in court and placed in judicial custody.

