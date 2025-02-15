US Rally for European Support in Ukraine Security Talks

The United States has reached out to European capitals, seeking their input on potential security assurances for Ukraine. This comes amid intensified diplomatic engagements aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

The outreach includes a questionnaire sent by the United States, asking European allies about possible contributions of troops and other military resources. Finnish President Alexander Stubb acknowledged the American initiative, underscoring the decision-making pressure it places on European nations. These discussions are part of broader negotiations considering Europe's potential increased involvement.

Following American engagement efforts, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for the establishment of a European army, citing concerns over future US military support. As dialogues continue, it remains essential for Europe to define its security stance, especially as the US may redefine its assistance commitments in the region.

